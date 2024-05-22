Rishi Sunak Backtracks On Plans To Restrict UK Graduate Visas. What This Means For Indian Students

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After staunch opposition from cabinet colleagues, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reportedly abandoned plans for a radical crackdown on graduate visas. The UK graduate visa allows overseas students to work in the country for up to two years after graduation.

Although there has been no official announcement about the restrictive plan's abandonment yet, The Guardian has reported that it might coincide with the publication of the Office for National Statistics' quarterly net migration figures on Thursday (May 23).



