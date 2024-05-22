Azerbaijan's ADA University Hosts Workshop On COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A seminar on "Opportunities and Challenges for ClimateActivities from the Perspective of Europe and the South Caucasus"was held, Azernews reports.

The seminar, organized by the Development and DiplomacyInstitute of ADA University in collaboration with the Embassy ofBelgium in our country and the Representation of the European Unionin the Republic of Azerbaijan, discussed opportunities andchallenges for climate activities from the perspective of Europeand the South Caucasus.

Continuous future, green economy, energy, and climate issueswere discussed at the event.

Among the participants were Umayra Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister ofEcology and Natural Resources, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector ofADA University and Director of the Development and DiplomacyInstitute, Michel Pitermans, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgiumto Azerbaijan, Tamas Jozsef Torma, Ambassador of Hungary toAzerbaijan, Zoltan Salay, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation toAzerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan,Vladanka Andreyeva, Resident Coordinator of the UN in Azerbaijan,and Assad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the State WaterResources Agency of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADAUniversity and Director of the Development and Diplomacy Institute,said that ADA University has hosted up to twenty events related toclimate change within the framework of COP29 and "Green WorldSolidarity Year" in Azerbaijan. Dr. Ismayilzade highlighted thatCOP29 serves as an exceptional platform to advance peaceinitiatives.

Assad Shirinov, advisor to the chairman of the State WaterResources Agency of Azerbaijan, noted in his speech that Azerbaijanhas always prioritised the fight against climate change andfulfilled its obligations regarding green energy despite being anoil and gas country.

Vladanka Andreyeva, Resident Coordinator of the UN inAzerbaijan, praised COP29 as a platform that brings partiestogether to make complex decisions, emphasising the importance ofyouth participation in the conference.

Leyla Hesenova, "Youth and Climate Champion" for Azerbaijanunder COP29, emphasised the importance of educating and informingchildren and youth about climate change and natureconservation.

Ulrik Lenerts, Deputy Director of the Department of Environmentand Climate Policy Cooperation at the Belgian Federal PublicService for Foreign Affairs, praised the preparation processes forCOP29 in Azerbaijan.

Veronika Bagi, Head of the Hungarian delegation to the UnitedNations Framework Convention on Climate Change, stated thatAzerbaijan is undertaking significant responsibilities byconducting negotiations with other countries regarding COP29. Sheemphasised the importance of collaboration between Azerbaijan, thehost country of COP29, and countries hosting COP28 and COP30 highlighted the importance of both youth and the elderlylearning from each other about climate change.

Murman Margvelashvili, a lecturer at Ilia University in Georgiaand Head of the Energy Research Centre, spoke about the potentialof green energy, suggesting that green energy could address thecalls of the European Union countries in this field.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in climateactivities. Later, experts answered participants' questions inpanel sessions.