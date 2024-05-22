Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills Announces Exclusive Hotel Carpet Specials

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dalton, GA, May 22, 2024: Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills, a premier provider of hospitality flooring solutions, is thrilled to unveil exclusive specials on hotel carpet, available now at considerable discounts. Hotels can browse an extensive selection of superior commercial carpet designed specifically for hospitality settings on our website at



This promotional offer targets hospitality establishments aiming to upgrade their decor and enhance guest satisfaction with high-quality, economical carpeting solutions. These discounts reflect our dedication to delivering durable, fashionable, and affordable flooring options tailored to the specific demands of the hospitality sector.



Jim Daniels, President of Carpet and Rug, Inc., the parent company of Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills, remarked, "Our selection of hotel carpet specials is among the largest in the marketplace, catering to anyone in need of this particular type of carpet. Our competitive pricing sets us apart in the industry. Our primary objective is to help our clients save money while also providing outstanding service." Mr. Daniels further noted, "It's important to recognize that these offers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, as our inventory is continuously being refreshed."



Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills is committed to surpassing industry norms in product quality, affordability, and customer service. We encourage hotel proprietors and interior designers to visit our website to view our extensive product range and seize these significant discounts on hotel carpet today. For any further questions, our proficient sales team is ready to assist, ensuring a smooth and gratifying purchasing experience.



About Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills:



Founded in 2000, Dalton Hospitality Carpet Mills is a pioneer in the hospitality flooring industry, specializing in bringing high-quality flooring products to commercial properties via ecommerce. With a focus on quality and customer service, DHC continues to be at the forefront of hospitality flooring.



Contact:

Url :-