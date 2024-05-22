Global AI leaders pledge to ensuring safe progression of AI

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, the British government revealed that 16 prominent companies operating in the field of artificial intelligence worldwide, convened in Seoul, have pledged to undertake new commitments aimed at ensuring the safe progression of this transformative science. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized the importance of these commitments in fostering transparency and accountability among the world's leading AI companies regarding their endeavors to develop safe AI technologies. The statement was issued by the British Institute for Science, Innovation, and Technology, underscoring the collaborative efforts to address the evolving challenges associated with AI development.



The agreement, endorsed notably by influential entities such as OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google DeepMind, and Anthropic, builds upon the consensus established during the inaugural global summit on AI security held last year at Bletchley Park, United Kingdom. Seoul serves as the host city for the second iteration of this summit, organized through a partnership between the South Korean and British governments, highlighting the international commitment to advancing AI in a responsible manner.



Participating AI companies, some of which have not previously disclosed their methodologies for assessing system security, are now mandated to identify and address risks deemed as non-negligible. These companies are required to outline proactive measures aimed at ensuring that these thresholds are not surpassed. Importantly, these safety parameters will be established prior to the next AI summit scheduled for 2025 in France, underscoring the ongoing commitment to enhancing AI security protocols on a global scale.



Among the notable entities adhering to these security guidelines are major American technology giants including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, and Meta, alongside the French company Mistral specializing in artificial intelligence, and the Chinese firm Zhipu.ai. The Seoul summit, spanning two days and incorporating virtual components, serves as a pivotal platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in the global AI ecosystem, with a shared goal of promoting the responsible and ethical development of artificial intelligence technologies.

