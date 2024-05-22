JACI Chief Highlights Strengthened Industrial Collaboration Between Jordan And Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry (JACI), Fathi Jaghbir, affirmed the long-standing and historical relations between Jordan and Oman, underscored by the close ties between their leaderships and peoples. He welcomed Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said's visit to the kingdom.In a statement on Wednesday, Jaghbir highlighted the recent development of economic relations between Jordan and Oman, noting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached JD112 million in 2023. This included JD60 million in Jordanian exports to Oman, predominantly food products, chemical products, machinery, and electrical appliances.Imports from Oman totaled JD52 million, consisting mainly of plastics, rubber products, metals, and fish. These figures are expected to rise, reflecting the strong relationship between the two nations, added Jaghbir.He emphasized the strategic significance of the bilateral agreements that enhance cooperation, alongside memorandums of understanding in various economic and investment fields. These agreements promote private sector partnerships, diversifying investment and trade exchanges.Jaghbir noted that recent visits by industrial delegations aimed at expanding cooperation and achieving mutual interests have been successful. These meetings sought to establish commercial partnerships in complementary industries, particularly in sectors of common interest such as medicine, food and agricultural products, textiles, clothing, chemical and petrochemical products, and medical tourism. These efforts aim to leverage the comparative advantages of both countries to enhance productive and export capacities.He also pointed out that Jordan has untapped potential to increase its exports to Oman by about $55 million. Key opportunities lie in sectors such as animal and plant products, clothing and carpets, chemical products and fertilizers, machinery and electrical products, pharmaceuticals, paper products, and metals.