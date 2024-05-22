More Australians To Be Evacuated From New Caledonia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, May 22 (NNN-AAP) – More Australians will be evacuated from New Caledonia, today, the federal government confirmed, earlier.

Pat Conroy, minister for the Pacific, confirmed that, approximately 100 more Australians, who became stranded in New Caledonia, when flights were grounded earlier in May amid civil unrest, will be repatriated on a French flight from Noumea to Brisbane.

Eighty-four Australians arrived in Australia on board two Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flights, last night, after the federal government received permission to evacuate citizens from the French territory in the South Pacific.

Approximately 300 Australians in New Caledonia had registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to be evacuated, leaving over 200 awaiting repatriation after the first flights.– NNN-AAP

