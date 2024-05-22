               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Congratulates Yemen On Nat'l Day


5/22/2024 5:13:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi congratulating him on his country's national day. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

