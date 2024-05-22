Kuwait PM Congratulates Yemen On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to Yemen's President Rashad al-Alimi congratulating him on his country's national day. (end) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.