WHO Asks Israeli Entity To Ease Restrictions On Medical Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Tuesday for Israeli entity to lift restrictions on aid into Gaza, saying that the primary pipeline for emergency medical aid into the Strip from Egypt had been cut off.

"At a time when the people of Gaza are facing starvation, we urge Israel to lift the blockade and let aid through," Tedros told a news conference in Geneva, describing the situation in Gaza as "beyond catastrophic"

"Without more aid flowing into Gaza we cannot sustain our lifesaving support of hospitals and populations," he said.

According to the WHO, only around one third of Gaza's 36 hospitals still function, leaving critical health care facilities "inaccessible" to patients and healthcare workers impacted by the violence or evacuation orders.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli military orders telling Gazans to move have affected more than 20 medical points, four hospitals and four primary healthcare centers, the UN health agency noted.

In northern Gaza, meanwhile, 16 medical points have been impacted as well as five primary healthcare centers and Kamal Adwan Hospital, in addition to Al-Awda Hospital.

Tedros said that Gaza's Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza remained under siege since Sunday, with 148 hospital staff and 22 patients and the people accompanying them trapped inside.

He added that fighting near Kamal Adwan Hospital, also in northern Gaza, had jeopardized its ability to care for patients.

"These are the only two functional hospitals remaining in northern Gaza," Tedros said. "Ensuring their ability to deliver health services is imperative."

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 35,647 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 79,852 others. This is a preliminary toll, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble.

