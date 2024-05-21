Baramulla Vote

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The voter turnout in the Baramulla constituency of the Kashmir Valley marks a significant departure from the past. For years, the Kashmiri electorate has grappled with a complex relationship with electoral processes, often marked by boycotts by separatist groups. There were other factors in play such as disillusionment, separatist sentiment, and violence. However, the turnout exceeding 54 percent in Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency reflects a profound change, reflecting the changing aspirations and political dynamics within Kashmir.

Historically, elections in Kashmir have been marred by low voter turnout, fueled by deep-seated grievances and a sense of alienation from mainstream political institutions. The call for boycotts, often endorsed by separatist leaders, reflected a widespread sentiment of discontent security concerns, further deterred many from exercising their franchise.



ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, the recent surge in voter participation in Baramulla holds symbolic significance. It reflects a growing willingness among Kashmiris to engage with democratic mechanisms. The turnout, particularly noteworthy in the backdrop of the fiercely contested electoral battle, shows a desire for representation and the recognition of electoral politics as an avenue for shaping governance.

The advent of new political voices further highlights the shifting dynamics in Kashmir's politics. The entry of the jailed Sheikh Rashid Ahmad into the fray injected a new energy into the electoral arena. His son Abrar Rashid was able to mobilize massive support across the North Kashmir.



Moreover, the participation of women, evident in the queues outside polling stations was a sight to behold. Women, long marginalized in politics, are increasingly asserting their agency and contributing to the democratic process.



Read Also JeI Helped To Mobilise Voters: Officials PM Modi Hails Baramulla People For High Voter Turnout

The electoral contest in Baramulla also reflects the complex interplay of the new politics in the Valley. The realignment of political alliances, the emergence of new political actors, and the reconfiguration of electoral constituencies following the delimitation exercise have reshaped the political calculus in the region. The contest between established parties like the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, alongside the Peoples Conference and Awami Ittehad Party, added an element of drama to the campaign, involving people even more.



However, while the uptick in voter participation is a positive development, it also underlines the enduring challenges and unresolved issues facing Kashmir. The electoral process alone cannot address the deep-seated grievances and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Sustainable peace and stability require a comprehensive approach that addresses political, economic, and social dimensions, while respecting the rights and dignity of all stakeholders.