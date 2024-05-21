No Escape From Heat! J&K Braces For Week-Long Scorcher

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir and Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir have recorded the heat wave on Tuesday while the weatherman here has predicted increase in the maximum temperature for the next one week, saying that the most areas of J&K are expected to record the heat wave for the next seven days.
Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.0 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded 30.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday.ADVERTISEMENT
The departure in Srinagar was recorded 5.2 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded 6.8 degree Celsius today, the Meteorological department in its report said.
The other station of Kashmir also recorded a rise in the maximum temperatures. In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 26.2 degree Celsius while in Kupwara, it settled at 28.7 degree Celsius.
As per MeT, Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, have recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius and 19.8 degree Celsius respectively today. Read Also No Respite From Scorching Heat In Jammu, Mercury Crosses 41 Deg C Srinagar To have 'Heat Wave Action' Plan To Address Harsh Summers
Jammu division has also recorded a rise in the mercury while most of the areas simmer at above 30 degree Celsius.
Jammu station as per the data has recorded 41.0 degree Celsius while Banihal and Batote have recorded 30.4 degree Celsius 30.9 degree Celsius.
Katra and Bhaderwah have recorded 37.3 degree Celsius and 32.6 degree Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the weather is expected to remain dry till May 28.“As per the forecast, the heat wave is expected in J&K parts as the temperature would increase in the next one week,” he added.
Furthermore, he stated that there is no forecast of any activity till May 28
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21052024000215011059ID1108241541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.