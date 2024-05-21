Uzbek Minister Stresses Enhancing Cooperation With Azerbaijan Priority

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Uzbekistan is working to improve the status of bilateralcooperation with Azerbaijan, Minister of Investment, Industry andTrade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov said at the opening of theSecond Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba, Azernews reports.

Kudratov mentioned, "Preparations are underway for a state visitto Uzbekistan by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in August. Thisvisit is expected to yield significant outcomes, elevating ourrelations to a higher level."

He further assured that Uzbekistan's government will maintainfavorable conditions for Azerbaijani companies operating in thecountry.

Kudratov highlighted the significance of establishing a jointAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan investment company in 2023, describing it as"a crucial mechanism to support various initiatives."

Regarding transportation cooperation, he noted, "Collaborationin the transport sector is another key aspect ofAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations. We've initiated direct air routesand are substantially increasing transportation via Azerbaijan'sinfrastructure. This year, we anticipate transporting over 1million tons of Uzbek cargo through this route, compared to 300,000tons in the first quarter. We appreciate the benefits andpreferences extended by Azerbaijan to Uzbek companies, facilitatingour increased utilization of this route.

Further the speeches at the forum, Zafarkhodja Tursunov, theDeputy Head of Tashkent (Republic of Uzbekistan), said that thenumber of enterprises with Azerbaijani capital in Tashkent hasreached 180.

He noted that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are particularlyinterested in projects within the construction, service, andindustrial sectors.

"Tashkent's mutual trade turnover with Azerbaijan exceeded $80million last year and surpassed $25 million in the first quarter ofthis year. In 2023, over 8,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visitedTashkent. However, we acknowledge that these results align with ourpotential. Therefore, we should seize the opportunities availableto expand our trade and economic cooperation," stated Z.Tursunov.

According to the State Customs Committee, trade turnover betweenAzerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $178.8 million last year andreached $35.8 million in January-March 2024.