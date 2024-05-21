Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, J&K IAS Officer Booked For Illegal Land Allotment

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 18 (IANS) The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and an IAS officer, among others, in an illegal and unauthorised custodian land allotment case, officials said on Tuesday.

ACB sources said that the Mirwaiz and the IAS officer are among 7 people involved in a fraudulent case of custodian land allotment in connivance with some officers of the Revenue Department.

"Preliminary enquiry conducted by the ACB revealed that custodian land belonging to Imam-ud-Din, situated at Saderbal area in Hazratbal, was allotted to people including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq without government sanction and in violation of rules laid down for allotment of custodian lands," a source said.

The custodian lands belong to those people who are in Pakistan but belong to J&K. These lands are in the custody of the government and a separate department, the Custodian or Evacuee Property Department was formed for the purpose.