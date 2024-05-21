PM Modi Enumerates ‘Naari Shakti’ Schemes At Varanasi Event, Gives Tips On Spiking Poll Percentage (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Mahila Sammelan event in Varanasi on Tuesday, enumerated various pro-women measures and welfare policies launched under NDA to bring improvement in their lives.

The program titled Naari Shakti Samvad, saw the presence of more than 25,000 women supporters at the rally venue.

Prime Minister, started off his speech by extending gratitude to the Matrushakti and went on to enlighten them on how the NDA government's various schemes were making their life easier and better.

“We have built 11 crore toilets for the comfort and convenience of women, we have built 4 crore houses and got them registered in the name of women members,” PM Modi told the gathering.

Mocking the Congress regimes for their ignorance of 'matrushakti', he said,“If a household can't run without women folk, how could they think that a country can run without women's power?”

PM Modi also informed the gathering about how various schemes were helping people save money.

He said that the free ration scheme helps them save about Rs 12,000 every year, Ujjawala Yojana helps a household save Rs 300 monthly and informed that close to 90,000 pregnant women in Varanasi alone got Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts under the government-run scheme.

“More than 3 lakh people got operated for cataract for free,” he further informed.

He further said that many residents of Varanasi are benefitting from Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and in the third term, his government will help them install solar panels, thus enabling them to make their electricity bill zero and also make earnings from it.

“Women folks of Self-help group (SHG) are being trained to become drone pilots and they will lead the revolution in agriculture,” PM Modi stated.

He said that women have always taken precedence in NDA's policies in the past ten years and they remain a testimony of India's success story.

He also spoke about the unprecedented surge of pilgrims at the Kashi Vishwanath and how the adjoining food and restaurant, hotel and homestays businesses have seen their businesses flourish.

PM Modi's address to the thousands of women participants was also laced with an emotional touch.

“It's for the first time that I am filing my nomination without taking the blessings of my mother. I always said that I came to Varanasi on the call of Maa Ganga, today it has adopted me,” PM Modi told the gathering.

Giving some valuable tips on improving the poll percentage in elections, PM Modi urged the 'naari shakti' to lead the electorate by setting examples.

“You should form groups, take out processions and marches, playing thaalis and singing songs to encourage and inspire others to follow suit,” he said while urging them to ensure that BJP wins every booth.

PM Modi also lambasted the INDIA bloc for their regressive policies, which kept women under shackles.

“The mindset of INDI bloc anti-women. Leave aside talks of emancipation, their focus has been suppression of women's freedom and rights,” he said, recalling the statement of tall SP leader,” Ladke hain, galti ho jaati hai”.

Prime Minister also issued a warning of sorts to ruffians, with alleged affiliations to SP, and said,“Don't even think of belittling or hurting women because Yogi government will give the right treatment to your misdeeds.”