More Than 6,000 Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Last Year - Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 21 (KUNA) -- Germany witnessed last year some 6,0028 crimes with a political motive behind them, in particular, one dealing with right-wing ideologies, government data showed on Tuesday.

Berlin has not seen such a sharp rise in these crimes since the collection of data on the matter began in 2001, according to the statistics, which cited the spread of malicious propaganda and attacks on properties, amongst others, as the most prevalent.

The numbers show registered cases only, which indicate that the true figure of these crimes could be much higher, it said. (end)

