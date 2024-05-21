South African Broadcasting Corporation Partners with Mangomolo to Expand the Capabilities of its SABC+ Video Platform in Africa

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Mangomolo supports the SABC to deliver content from 7 TV channels and 19 radio stations and on demand content to audiences across Africa



Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2024: Mangomolo, a world leading full-service Over-The-Top (OTT) video platform, has been chosen by the public service broadcaster, South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), to upgrade its SABC+ platform capabilities. SABC+, an SABC’s OTT video and audio streaming service, delivers TV and Radio channels over the internet to a wide range of connected devices. In addition, the service features on-demand content and catch-up functionalities. It is also available on a range of devices including mobiles, Smart TVs and Apple TV with the ability to download content to selected devices for offline viewing.



Using Mangomolo’s services, SABC+ can widen its audience and expand its public service to internet connected devices. The SABC+ platform is currently supporting 7 TV channels covering entertainment, news, sports and education and 19 Radio stations of different content types. The project also has participation from key Mangomolo partner Broadsmart, leading project management operations and providing an end to end ecosystem for the SABC. On the monetisation front, Castoola and Triton Digital provides best in class advertising services for the video and audio respectively.



“Our work with SABC is an exciting opportunity to deliver new OTT video experiences in South Africa. We’re making it simple to expand the SABC’s offering and deliver content to audiences on whatever device they want to use. As smart device adoption grows across Africa, we’re ensuring that broadcasters can connect with their audiences and grow viewership with a comprehensive OTT video platform,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Founder and CEO at Mangomolo, “We’re proud to be transforming the broadcast landscape in Africa and look forward to continually evolving SABC digital offering.”



The partnership furthers Mangomolo's global expansion into South Africa. Recent team expansions support this drive to grow across new regions and enable more service providers to maximise audiences and revenue. By partnering with Mangomolo, providers gain a proven OTT video platform, technical expertise and a team that is ready to deliver world-class solutions in local markets.



The SABC’s acting Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Lungile Binza said that “Mangomolo has been a great partner on our OTT video journey and supported us as we grow our digital offering. The entire process has been seamless, allowing us to focus on our core of the business while the Mangomolo team takes care of the technology and other managed services.” . Lungile Binza further stated that “We have a flexible foundation for reaching our audiences and expanding our offering over time. With Mangomolo, we’re able to deliver the content our audiences want across the devices they use.”



Mangomolo is providing an end-to-end service, with monetisation capabilities, content management, media preparation and delivery all through a single platform. Mangomolo’s comprehensive suite of monetisation options and automation capabilities empowers partners to maximise their digital reach and revenue potential across all devices. It manages over a billion streams per month and serves more than 30 million viewers globally to support digital transformation in media and broadcasting.





About Mangomolo



Mangomolo is a leading provider of end-to-end OTT solutions, that removes the barriers to digital adoption and enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences.



Our processes, people and platform enable you to maximise the value of your video content and deliver new digital experiences. We take all the technical challenges out of your hands, so you can focus on your core business.



Mangomolo already hosts more than 400,000 videos and enables more than 30,000,000 viewers to access over 1 billion streams a month. We have a complete commitment to customer experience, trusted by more than 50 customers worldwide ranging from public TV corporations to large OTT providers.



About South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)



Established in August 1936, The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SOC) Limited (“The SABC”) is a public broadcaster, with a mandate to inform, educate and entertain the public of South Africa.



Founded on the statute of The Broadcasting Act the SABC’s obligations are captured in the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (“ICASA”) Regulations and license conditions, providing 7 television channels and 19 Radio stations.



The vision is to become the leading, credible voice and face of the nation and the continent. With the mission to be a high-performing, financially sustainable, digitised national public broadcaster that provides compelling informative, educational and entertaining content via all platforms.









About Broadsmart



Broadsmart is a provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and consulting services, specializing in the Telecommunications, Media, and Technology (TMT) sector across Africa. Our mission is to deliver top-tier, innovative solutions that drive the digital transformation of the TMT sector.



Our services encompass application design, development, and system integration, tailored to clients seeking to establish or enhance their service offerings within the media and communications industry. We bridge the gap between technology and business needs, enabling our clients to capitalize on new business opportunities and drive strategic growth.











