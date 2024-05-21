Royal Court Chief Attends Funeral Of Former Interior Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, May 21 (Petra) -- Deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Chief of the Royal Hashemite Court Yousef Issawi on Tuesday attended the funeral of former Minister of Interior and Director of the Department of Intelligence, retired Lieutenant General Nathir Ahmed Rashid.Issawi conveyed the heartfelt condolences and sympathies of His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince to the family of the deceased.The funeral was also attended by His Majesty's Advisor for Tribal Affairs, Kanaan Balawi.Born in Salt on July 19, 1929, Nazir Rashid had a distinguished career in service to the nation. He held several key positions, including Minister of Interior in 1997, multiple terms as a Senate member, and the Kingdom's ambassador to Morocco.Rashid's military career saw him rise to the role of Director of the Department of Intelligence in 1970. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Phosphate Company.In recognition of his service, Rashid received numerous awards, including the Independence Medal, first class, the Renaissance Medal, first class, and several Arab and international medals.