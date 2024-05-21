Execution Of Powers Of Iran's Ambassador To Azerbaijan Assigned To Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Until Iran appoints a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed JafarAghayi Marian, the temporary charge d'affaires, will exercise hispowers, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Iranian Ambassador Abbas Mousavicompleted his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and returned to hiscountry.

Recall that Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of IranianPresident Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country'snorthwestern province.

Earlier, Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of thepresident and all on board the helicopter that crashed in amountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sundayafternoon.

The helicopter was also carrying Iranian Foreign AffairsMinister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan ProvinceGovernor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah AliHashim.