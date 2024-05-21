Tehran urges Iranian expatriates to invest in extraterritorial agriculture

(MENAFN) The project commissioner of extraterritorial agriculture at Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture has urged Iranian individuals and entities residing abroad to consider investing in extraterritorial cultivation. Reza Fotouhi emphasized the importance of identifying agricultural talents, obtaining comprehensive legal information, facilitating international trade, utilizing databanks, and providing appropriate incentive plans to support Iranians interested in pursuing extraterritorial agriculture. Strengthening direct contact with Iranians living abroad is also seen as essential to bolstering extraterritorial agriculture and ensuring sustainable food security, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Fotouhi highlighted that receiving Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a significant advantage for host countries, as it contributes to the development of the agricultural sector, increases food production, reduces poverty, and facilitates the transfer of technical know-how and expertise. This investment in agriculture aligns with the goals of the 7th National Development Plan (2023-2027), which aims to achieve food security by targeting two million hectares of extraterritorial cultivation.



As part of this plan, approximately 400,000 hectares of extraterritorial cultivation are set to be undertaken in target countries to meet Iran's strategic agricultural needs. The designated countries for extraterritorial cultivation include Iraq, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, various African nations, and Latin American countries.



Given the constraints posed by limited water and soil resources within Iran, coupled with challenges such as climate change and population growth, investing in extraterritorial agriculture emerges as a key priority for the agricultural sector. Back in January, the Iranian Agricultural Ministry had already designated Africa as the primary option for extraterritorial cultivation within its ongoing programs.

