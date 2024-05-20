Corporate Leaders, Including Mr. Vineet Mittal, Avaada Group Urge Citizens To Vote In 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 20th May 2024: As polling is underway in Mumbai, Senior Corporate leaders across India have actively participated in the 2024 elections and are encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.



In a post earlier this morning, Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group took to LinkedIn to share his joy of voting at the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai today. "Had an amazing voting experience in Juhu, Mumbai! From a seamless process to friendly and helpful police officers, everything was world-class. It took just 3 minutes to cast my vote. Proud to exercise my right!" said Mr. Mittal.



About Avaada Group: Avaada Group is a leading renewable energy company dedicated to creating a sustainable future. Through innovative solutions and community engagement, Avaada strives to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

