EU Condemns Israel's Destruction Of Medical Infrastructure In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- The European Union is deeply concerned about attacks on medical and civilian infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank and the suffering of the civilian population in Gaza, said European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenaric.In a statement issued on Monday, the two European officials pointed out that "31 out of 36 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip on October 7. Among them is Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza, which is still completely out of service."The remaining hospitals in Gaza are operating partially and under severe restrictions," the statement said, noting that due to the dire situation, many are on the verge of collapse or "had to be closed."The two European officials emphasized that "access to emergency medical care is even more important at a time when Palestinians in Gaza are living under constant bombardment, while more than 9,000 'seriously injured' people are at risk of death due to a lack of adequate health care.They added, "A humanitarian tragedy is happening before our eyes."They added, "Since October 7, WHO has recorded a total of 890 attacks on health facilities, 443 in Gaza and 447 in the West Bank," and warned that attacks against healthcare workers, hospitals, and ambulances must end.