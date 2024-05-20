Change, Employment Draws First-Time Voters

Several voters expressed frustration over lack of job opportunities saying that they voted for the first time to change the scenario and secure jobs.“Despite having multiple degrees, many of us are still sitting at home without work,” they said.

“Our vote is for a future where our education leads to meaningful careers. We want our leader to address the employment crises at an earlier”, Ezzan Fayaz, a resident of Sopore said.

Similarly, Suhail Bashir (name changed) said that he voted for change.

“We had always been involved in boycotts and separatism, but that has led us nowhere. It's now time for change and progress. We have suffered a lot, with hardly any employment opportunities,” he added.

For Shaista, casting her vote was a significant decision made after much reflection.“It was never in my mind that i would cast a vote, but after thorough reflection, I decided to vote, believing it will change the whole scenario. We need someone who can safeguard our rights”, a 26-year old said, post casting her vote in Baramulla polling station.

The sentiment was echoed by many others who stressed on the need for better infrastructure, education, healthcare besides job security.

Besides the young, elderly were also see casting votes for development.“I didn't get a chance to vote in the past and voted today to choose a government which will work for the country's development,” said Ghulam Qadir Darzi, 52, as he emerged out of a polling station in Sopore here on Monday after voting for the first time.

The new government should create enough employment opportunities for the unemployed youth, said Darzi, a retired government employee.

Standing in a long queue outside this polling station in Delina village in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency's Sopore, a region once known for its association with separatist activities, are many such voters who stayed away from elections in the past amid boycott calls and threats issued by separatists.

For Javed Ahmad Guroo, Mohd Sultan Bhat and Abdul Rashid, all in their mid-40s, too, this ended on Monday.

“We are voting for the first time in the past three decades. We decided to come and vote for our better future,” said Guroo.

A total of 22 candidates are in the fray from the Baramulla constituency including National Conference's Omar Abdullah and separatist-turned-politician and People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

The entry of AIP's Rashid has made the contest interesting. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and former Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Mir is also in the fray.

