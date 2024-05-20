FIR Filed Against Imran Ansari For Assaulting Police Officer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Baramulla- A police officer was injured after allegedly being assaulted by a political leader and his supporters at a polling station in Pattan town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Eyewitnesses said that Jammu Kashmir Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari along with his supporters barged into a polling station and tried to create disturbance. When SHO Pattan Mr Khalid Fayaz tried to intervene, Ansari and some of his supporters allegedly assaulted the police officer. Witnesses added that blood oozed out from the nose of the police officer and he suffered a fracture.ADVERTISEMENT
SHO Pattan, Khalid Fayaz said that he was present at a polling station at KP Payeen Hanjiveera.“Everything was normal but Imran Ansari and his supporters who appeared at the polling station tried to create disturbance. They tried to break the doors and window of the polling station and when we tried to intervene, he (Imran Ansari) and his supporters assaulted me,” he said, adding that after the attack, Ansar and his supporters fled away from the spot
Block Medical Officer Pattan Dr Toha Khan confirmed that two persons including a police officer were brought to Trauma Hospital Pattan in injured condition who after first aid were referred to GMC Baramulla.
Eyewitnesses said that Police and Paramilitary troops deployed at the polling station exercised restraint at the time of the incident. However, police made some arrests. Read Also Imran Ansari's Bandipora Visit Turns Confrontational Imran Ansari Alleges 'Humiliation', Walks Out Of Muharram Meeting
Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against Imran Ansari and his supporters.
In another incident, some political workers assaulted a polling officer who is a teacher by profession at a polling station in Devar Pattan.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
Pertinently, polling for phase 5th was held in the Parliamentary constituency of Baramulla today. [KNT]
