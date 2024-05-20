WATCH: Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan's Families Clicked Outside Voting Booth In Mumbai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voted in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 20. The actor was pictured outside the polling station with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their three children, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam. Shah Rukh looked stylish as he strolled inside a polling station wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Gauri and her sons Aryan and AbRam wore white, while Suhana looked stunning in her traditional outfit.



Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan

had urged people to vote through his social media accounts.

"As responsible Indian citizens, we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra.

Let's

carry out our duty as Indians and vote

keeping

our

country's

best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote (sic),"

he wrote on X.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan, who was busy filming

'Sitaare Zameen Par'

for a Christmas 2024 release in Delhi, made a special trip back to Mumbai just to cast his vote, displaying his dedication to his civic responsibility.

Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao may be seen in a video posted by famed paparazzi Viral Bhayani. Outside the voting booth, the two show off their tattooed fingers with huge smiles. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore a black T-shirt and blue denim pants. In contrast, Kiran Rao wore a white shirt and shorts.

In addition to SRK and Aamir, numerous Bollywood stars used their right to vote.

Aamir Khan, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Janhvi Kapoor

were spotted

outside polling stations in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan, who had a commercially

successful year in 2023 with the

hits 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,'

and

'Dunki',

is currently working on a film called

'King'.

This project, in which he would co-star with his daughter Suhana Khan, is eagerly anticipated by his fans and the Bollywood community.



