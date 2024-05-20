LS Elections: Baramulla Records 54.57% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

The voter turnout in the constituency was 54.57 per cent, they said.

An official of the election department said polling went on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.

The constituency had recorded a turnout of nearly 34.89 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

