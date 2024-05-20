LS Elections: Baramulla Records 54.57% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- More than 54 percent of the 17.37 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 5 pm in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.
The voter turnout in the constituency was 54.57 per cent, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
An official of the election department said polling went on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.
The constituency had recorded a turnout of nearly 34.89 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Read Also LS Elections: Baramulla Records 45.22% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM LS Elections: Brisk Polling In Baramulla As 35% Polling Recorded Till 1 PM
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20052024000215011059ID1108235218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.