Qatar, Romania Sign Mou To Cooperate On Communications

Bucharest: The State of Qatar and Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in the communications sector.

The MoU was signed by Chairman of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Eng. Ahmed Abdullah Al Muslimani, who is visiting Bucharest, and President of National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications of Romania, Vlad Stefan Stoica. HE Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu attended the signing.

With a keen eye for boosting mutual cooperation and concluding a strong partnership in the area of communications, the two parties, under the MoU, will cooperate on satellite regulation policies, including monitoring satellite frequencies, and other regulatory aspects of communications of common interest.

This cooperation includes meetings, seminars, training courses and workshops, in addition to exchanging experiences, best practices and relevant technical information, as well as exchanging views, as appropriate, and common procedures and positions within international organizations.

Al Muslimani stressed that the MoU reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to bolstering international cooperation in the area of communications and developing the sector in a way that achieves sustainable development and enhances technological progress.

He stressed the importance of effective international cooperation to exchange experiences and knowledge, which strengthens the Qatari-Romanian relations and opens new horizons for joint cooperation in the field of communications.

He pointed out that the MoU comes within the framework of the CRAs keenness to support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and its goals, stressing the importance of finding a balance between an oil-based economy and a more knowledge-based economy, in an effort to diversify the Qatari economy and ensure a stable and sustainable business climate.