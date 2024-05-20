ICAO Pres. Highlights Aviation Sector's Role In Supporting Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Council President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Salvatore Sciacchitano emphasized on Monday the significant role of the aviation sector in supporting economic growth and sustainable development.

In a speech during the Future Aviation Forum 2024 in Riyadh, Sciacchitano stated that by hosting this forum, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sends a clear message to the international aviation community that it is genuinely focused on the future and enhancing the level of global connectivity.

He noted that the forum will focus on implementing aviation policies to foster cooperation and partnerships, developing skills and capabilities, as well as committing to sustainability and technology.

He emphasized the importance of this conference in enhancing global connectivity and supporting the economic and social development of countries worldwide, expressing his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its efforts. (end)

