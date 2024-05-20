Biopharma PEG to Exhibit at BIO 2024 in San Diego

(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) Biopharma PEG, a leading provider of advanced polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, is excited to announce its participation in the BIO International Convention 2024, scheduled to take place from June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Biopharma PEG at Booth 5102 to explore their comprehensive range of PEG products tailored for the biopharmaceutical industry.

As an industry frontrunner, Biopharma PEG specializes in the production of high-quality monodispersed, polydispersed, and multi-arm PEG derivatives. These products are crucial in a variety of applications including Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), Proteolysis Targeting Chimeras (PROTACs), Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) delivery systems, hydrogels, and 3D printing.

"We are honored to participate in BIO 2024, a premier event that brings together top innovators and thought leaders in biotechnology," said Sonia, marketing director of Biopharma PEG. "Our cutting-edge PEG derivatives are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern biopharmaceutical applications, and we are eager to showcase how our solutions can enhance drug development and delivery."

Biopharma PEG’s offerings include:

Monodispersed PEGs: Ensuring uniform molecular weight for precise and reliable performance.

Polydispersed PEGs: Providing a spectrum of molecular weights to meet diverse application requirements.

Multi-arm PEGs: Featuring multiple reactive sites to enhance the functionality and complexity of drug formulations.

Visitors to Booth 5102 will have the opportunity to engage with Biopharma PEG’s technical experts, who will be available to discuss specific project needs and demonstrate how their products can support various stages of research and development.

BIO 2024 promises to gather thousands of professionals from the global biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. Biopharma PEG is poised to leverage this platform to connect with potential partners and showcase their innovative solutions.



