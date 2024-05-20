Drainage Complaints Down 82% In Ten Years: Ashghal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the State's implementing arm for large-scale infrastructure and development projects, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) plays a vital role when it comes to the circular economy, protecting the environment and treating sewage water as it provides essential services to both consumers and businesses.

Despite 51% increase in Qatar's population over the last decade, Ashghal's data shows that there has been a significant decrease of 82% when it comes to Drainage Network Operation and Maintenance (DNOM) complaints, with complaints registered within Assets Affairs falling from 16,522 as of 2013 to 2,995 by the end of 2023.

Drainage Network Operation and Maintenance Department Manager, Eng. Khalid Ahmad Al Obaidli shed light on the achievements and said:“Within ten years, the infrastructure network expanded by 180%, from 2,836 km in 2013 to 7,953 km in 2023. We have developed cutting-edge drainage systems, expanded the highway drainage, and established contemporary, effective treatment plants with vast capacities. These changes showed a progress in both responsiveness quality and time, exceeding customers' expectations while delivering first-rate customer service.”

In the North Catchment Zone, notable advancements have been made in terms of customer service responsiveness and resolution times, including complaints related to weather-related incidents.

Head of Doha North Catchment Zone, Eng. Abdullah Mohamad Al Komah commented:“These advancements can be attributed to several factors, such as optimised operational organisation, strict adherence to maintenance plans and schedules, collaborative efforts among network teams, efficient scheduling, process optimization, and the introduction of new inspection tools.”

As a result, there has been a significant development as Ashghal has met the initial response rate and demonstrated a 99.6% improvement. During the past 18 months, average response time to TSE complaints was 35 minutes and 49 minutes for other types of complaints, while all complaints were resolved within one hour and 34 minutes, on average.

On another note, Head of Emergency and Customer Service Section at DNOM, Eng. Thani Ali Al Khulaifi, said:“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to modify and advance our technology, as well as our infrastructure, to make our customer services and operations more resilient to unanticipated events. Our complaint response rate increased by 99.9% and complaint resolved rate by 99.4%, except for the complaints related to rainy season.”

Following Ashghal's successful awareness campaign, significant improvement was observed in the targeted areas with the highest number of complaints with blockages, after several local and non-local restaurants installed, and routinely maintained grease traps increased by 53% during the most recent inspection cycle done by customer service team in DNOM alongside with our partners from PFC (Primary Framework Contractors). The campaign that was launched in 2018-2023 was very effective and emphasised how grease traps should be installed, used, cleaned, and maintained to protect the drainage network and ensure its sustainability.