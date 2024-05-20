Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 'Punish Those Who Don't Vote' Says Paresh Rawal, Flaunts His Inked Fingers (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are a significant event in India. In Maharashtra's Phase 5, several Bollywood stars voted early. They demonstrated their civic duties by posing for photographs with tattooed fingertips, signifying they had voted. Bollywood celebs' election participation demonstrates how significant public celebrities are in supporting democracy and voting.



Their participation can encourage more individuals to vote, demonstrating that every vote counts. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have utilised social media to promote voting. Paresh Rawal was one of Mumbai's early voters. After casting his ballot, the veteran actor talked with photojournalists outside the polling station.



He said,“Aap kahoge sarkar yeh nahin karti, woh nahi karti aur agar aj aap mathdaan nahi karoge toh uske liye zimmedaar aap honge. Aur sarkaar zimmedaar nahin hai. Jo log vote nahin karte... unka kuch naa kuch toh pravdhan hona chahiye. Ya toh tax badha do. Kuch naa kuch toh saza ya reaction hona chahiye.”

Paresh Rawal, the

versatile Bollywood actor, is

all set

to charm the audience with his upcoming projects. He will

be joining

forces

with Vaani Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurrana for a family dramedy, a project written and directed by Navjot Gulati.

According to reports, a source connected to the project stated that the untitled film would be produced by 'Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films' alongside Ankur Takrani.

The insider elaborated, saying, "It's a family dramedy set against the backdrop of dysfunctional relationships in current times.

The producers were looking for a cast of reputable performers to spearhead the project, and Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurrana said yes right away. The film will begin soon, with a lengthy start-to-finish schedule in London."

Paresh Rawal will also appear in three back-to-back comedic routines that will have the audience laughing. The actor appears in Hera Pheri 3 alongside comic heavyweights Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He also has Awara Pagal Deewana 2 and Welcome to the Jungle

in the works.

