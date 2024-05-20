Maha CM Predicts Wipeout Of Uddhav Thackeray, ‘400-Plus’ For NDA

(MENAFN- IANS) Thane (Maharashtra), May 20 (IANS) Ruling MahaYuti ally Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has predicted a total wipeout of his rival Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and reiterated that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats, here on Monday.

CM Shinde, his wife Lata, and other family members on Monday came together to vote at a polling station in their hometown, Thane.

With folded hands, he interacted with several voters around the polling station, expressed gratitude for their support and called upon the masses to vote in favour of the BJP to enable strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

In a tirade against rivals, CM Shinde said that after the June 4 results, the SS(UBT) will bite the dust and will be wiped out from the political spectrum.

“Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed the mandate of the people of Maharashtra not once, but twice, to become the CM. He has compromised the teachings and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe to ally with traitors to grab power. The masses will teach him an appropriate lesson after the elections,” asserted Shinde.

On his son Dr Shrikant Shinde's prospects in the Kalyan LS seat (Thane) where he is pitted against SS (UBT)'s nominee Vaishali Darekar-Rane, the CM said that he (Dr Shrikant) will win with a record margin for a hat-trick there.

“He has implemented immense development work in his constituency and the people have witnessed it. They will elect him for the third consecutive term (after 2014 and 2019), with an unprecedented winning margin,” claimed Shinde.