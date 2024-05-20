               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Why India Wants Another Aircraft Carrier


5/20/2024 3:17:47 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India is pushing to indigenize its defense capabilities with plans for a third aircraft carrier, underscoring Delhi's strategic concern of a two-front naval war against Pakistan and China in the Indian Ocean.

Naval News reported India is considering ordering a third aircraft carrier based on its INS Vikrant design. The indigenization plan includes local production of arresting and restraining gear for launching aircraft, both previously sourced from Russia. India aims to have three of each system ready by 2028, the report said.

Naval News notes that Precision Approach Radar for aircraft carriers will face an import ban in 2031, adding urgency for India to develop the technology indigenously.

Meanwhile, various parts of the MiG-29K carrier-based fighter will be made in India, including the Multi-Function Display, Integrated Standby Instrument System, tires, ground support equipment, chaff and flares.

India is also bidding to become self-sufficient in repairing the MiG-29K landing gear, self-protection jammer, oxygen generation system and Optical Locator Station.

In addition, Naval News says India plans to acquire six additional P-8I Poseidon long-range maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), while India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is developing medium-range MPAs based on the Airbus C-295.

India's plans for a third aircraft carrier may face the same challenges as those of its long-delayed INS Vikrant, its first entirely indigenously-made aircraft carrier.

In August 2022, Asia Times outlined the difficulties encountered over the 13 years it took India to construct the INS Vikrant, ranging from technical issues, funding and purchasing challenges, and corruption.

Asia Times

