Rodri Feels Arsenal Lost Out On Premier League Title Due To Its 'Mentality'

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, May 20 (IANS) After Manchester City's historic achievement of winning four consecutive Premier League trophies, it was their midfield general Rodri Hernandez, who spoke on the difference between City and their title rivals Arsenal.

“To be honest it's about the mentality. There are great players all over the leagues, all over the clubs, Arsenal also, they did an unbelievable season but I think the difference was in here. When they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them. Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want to draw. And that mentality, we wouldn't do it the same way,” said an ecstatic Rodri to Optus Sport.

Arsenal traveled to the Etihad on March 31 in what many expected to be the title decider between the two. The Gunners who have built an identity of being a possession based team and playing free flowing football were not able to play the same way due to Man City's ruthlessness on the counter and in front of the goal.

The Cityzens held 73% of possession for the game whereas Arsenal spent their time in a low block which is what Rodri believed to be the difference maker between the two sides.

Arsenal still had a one point lead on City following that game and it was not until Aston Villa became the only team to beat Arsenal in 2024 that led to Manchester City regaining their lead.