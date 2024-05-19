Iraq Pushes Chinese Gas Project At Block 9

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Ministry's Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs has inspected the gas project in Block 9 (Al-Fayhaa, Faihaa) in Basra province.

Mr. Ezzat Saber said he hoped to utilize 130 million cubic feet per day of gas from the field by year-end, along with equipping power stations to process 100 million cubic feet per day of dry gas and producing 1100 tons of liquid gas.

He held a meeting with officials from Basra Oil and Gas Company and the Chinese company United Energy Group (UEG) , urging them to adhere to project timelines due to its importance in supplying power stations with new quantities to increase citizen service hours.

Two years ago , Kuwait Energy Basra Limited (KE Basra) , an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of UEG, entered into an EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) contract with a Chinese consortium to provide a central processing facility including oil treatment system and auxiliary systems at the field. The contractor was a consortium consisting of China CAMC Engineering and CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering .

Earlier this week, UEG won the contract to develop Iraq's Fao field .

According to Wood Mackenzie, Block 9 is an extension of Iran's giant Yadavaran field.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

