(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Ministry's Deputy Minister for Gas Affairs has inspected the gas project in Block 9 (Al-Fayhaa, Faihaa) in Basra province.
Mr. Ezzat Saber said he hoped to utilize 130 million cubic feet per day of gas from the field by year-end, along with equipping power stations to process 100 million cubic feet per day of dry gas and producing 1100 tons of liquid gas.
He held a meeting with officials from Basra Oil and Gas Company and the Chinese company United Energy Group (UEG) , urging them to adhere to project timelines due to its importance in supplying power stations with new quantities to increase citizen service hours.
Two years ago , Kuwait Energy Basra Limited (KE Basra) , an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of UEG, entered into an EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) contract with a Chinese consortium to provide a central processing facility including oil treatment system and auxiliary systems at the field. The contractor was a consortium consisting of China CAMC Engineering and CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering .
Earlier this week, UEG won the contract to develop Iraq's Fao field .
According to Wood Mackenzie, Block 9 is an extension of Iran's giant Yadavaran field.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
The post Iraq pushes Chinese Gas Project at Block 9 first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN19052024000217011061ID1108232545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.