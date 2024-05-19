JRF, JCI Sign Mou On Joint Vocational Trainings, Job Placement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI ) and the Jordan River Foundation (JRF) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the development and implementation of vocational trainings to help create job opportunities for local communities.According to a JRF statement on Sunday, the agreement was signed by the JCI Director General, Ishaq Arabiat, and JRF's Programs and Training Division Director, Mohammad Hourani.The MoU includes cooperation in career networking for JRF's beneficiaries, as well as developing curricula for essential training courses to facilitate their integration into the job market.This collaboration is part of the JRF's community empowerment interventions to prepare young individuals for employment opportunities.Through various training programs and activities like career networking, vocational training and Work-based Learning (WBL), the JRF is building partnerships from both the private and public sectors, aligning with the local market's needs and its key sectors.