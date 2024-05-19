Six Killed, 27 Injured In Russian Attack On Recreation Center Near Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in a Russian attack on a recreation center in the suburbs of Kharkiv has increased to six, and 27 are known to have been injured.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, at least 27 people are known to have been injured. Among them are already two police officers. Six people were killed," the post said.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office reported the death of a 68-year-old man.

"Unfortunately, a 68-year-old civilian died in the hospital. Reports of his injury were not provided before," the agency said.

Earlier reports said that five people had been killed and 16 wounded in the Kharkiv district as a result of enemy shelling. A pregnant woman was among those killed in the Russian attack on the Kharkiv district.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, the Russians again used the "double strikes" tactic and attacked a civilian object in the Kharkiv district with Iskander-M missiles.

First photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office