(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) May 17, 2024: The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean honoured H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation in the category of "Best Youth Support Program." This accolade recognises the foundation's exceptional efforts in empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their understanding of parliamentary government work. The foundation’s notable achievements in this direction include the launch of the "Young Parliamentarians Program," which embodies the UAE’s commitment to nurturing youth and fostering their capabilities to become future leaders.



Launched at the beginning of 2023, the "Young Parliamentarians Program" is a pioneering initiative designed to support youth involvement in parliamentary work and strengthen the relationship between the people and their leadership. The program aims to cultivate a foundation of young people equipped for parliamentary roles, contributing to political empowerment, and increasing political awareness among Emirati youth. It also seeks to elevate the role of Emirati youth in political development, inspire them to become leaders in parliamentary work, and encourage field research while incorporating best global practices in youth parliamentary engagement.







