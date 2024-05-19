Kuwait Info. Min. Signs Cooperation Protocol With Bait Al-Othman Heritage Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Ministry of Information signed, Sunday, a cooperation protocol with Bait Al-Othman Museum to promote Kuwaiti heritage and nationalism.

On the cooperation protocol, the Undersecretary of the Information Ministry Dr. Nasser Mhaisen elaborated that this protocol seeks to create and apply strategies of cultural and intellectual partnerships between institutions and museums.

Through the cooperation protocol, Kuwaiti cultural events and exhibitions would be broadcasted on both television and radio for everyone to experience, added Dr. Mhaisen.

Dr. Mhaisen praised Bait Al-Othman Museum's role for setting a cultural and historical example in Kuwait for local and visiting enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Othman Heritage Center Director Anwar Al-Refai told KUNA that the cooperation agreement is a commemorative effort to highlight Kuwait's forefathers and honor their legacy in paving the way for Kuwait to flourish.

Al-Refai also praised the Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi in his determination through cooperating with both private and volunteer sectors to emphasize the important role of displaying Kuwaiti history and heritage.

According to the cooperation protocol, the museum's displays will be well prepared for filming.

Furthermore, the cooperation between Bait Al-Othman Museum and the Ministry of Information will result in holding events and festivities related to National holidays of Kuwait as well as promote cultural tourism in the country. (end)

