Prateik Babbar Talks About His Mother Smita Patil, Says He Lives Her Through The Art She Made

Actor Prateik Babbar has talked about what makes his late iconic mother, Smita Patil, a phenomenal actor even today, and said that it was her"unparalleled ability to connect with her characters on a deep, emotional level."

“My mother had an unparalleled ability to connect with her characters on a deep, emotional level. She brought a raw authenticity and profound sensitivity to every role she played,” Prateik told IANS.

"Her performances were not just about acting but about living and breathing the lives of the characters she portrayed. This sincerity and dedication to her craft continue to resonate with audiences today, making her work timeless," he added.

Unfortunately, Prateik“never got a chance to meet her and witness her magic."

The actor said:“But I live her through all the art she made when she was here. She had a remarkable way of seeing the world through others' eyes, which was evident in her performances and her life.

“I strive to carry that lesson with me daily, whether in my personal interactions or my professional endeavours,” he added.

The 37-year-old actor represented his mother's film 'Manthan' by Shyam Benegal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

The National Award-winning film was inspired by the pioneering milk cooperative movement of Verghese Kurien and was completely crowdfunded by 5,00,000 farmers who donated Rs 2 each.