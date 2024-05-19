Moroccan Official: Kuwait's Participation In Rabat Book Fair Added Cultural Value

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 19 (KUNA) -- The General Director of the International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat, Latifa Muftaqir said on Sunday that Kuwait's participation in the fair added cultural value to the event.

In a statement to KUNA, during her visit to Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) pavilion, Muftaqir said that Kuwait's participation has always been highly anticipated by the visitors, as it provides a wide range of publications in all of the fair's 29 editions.

On his part, NCCAL's representative Mohammad Darwish, during Muftaqir's visit to Kuwait's pavilion, praised Morocco's efforts in organizing and holding the fair and welcoming the participants.

Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch kicked off the 29th International Book and Publishing Fair in Rabat on Thursday with 743 participations from 48 countries. (end)

