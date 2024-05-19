Qatar-Vietnam Trade Volume Surges To $770M

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-Vietnam relations have progressed in several areas including diplomacy, culture and trade. Importantly the trade volume between Qatar and Vietnam saw a notable increase last year, reaching $770 million, a significant rise from the $400 to $500 million recorded in 2022, said Vietnam Ambassador to Qatar, H E Tran Duc Hung, during a recent press briefing.

“In recent years, Vietnam-Qatar relations has made progress in multifaceted fields. The exchange visits at various high levels from both sides' leadership have cemented bilateral relations between Vietnam and Qatar. Especially, the agreement on a mutual visa exemption for diplomatic official and special passport holders was signed in August 2022 and then put into effect in September 2023. This has created more favourable conditions for boosting bilateral relations,” he said.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Qatar and Vietnam. The Embassy of Vietnam commemorated this milestone with a series of cultural events, including film screenings and art performances, strengthening closer bonds between the peoples of both nations.

Moreover, Ambassador Hung highlighted Vietnam's collaboration with Qatari companies at AgriteQ 2023 and in International Horticultural EXPO 2023 Doha, where the said country showcased top agricultural products such as rice, pepper, cashew nuts, and agarwood, among others.

“Petrovietnam has taken part in a number of energy-related service and LNG contracts with its Qatar counterparts. Vietnam has provided Qatar with 500 skilled labours in such fields as energy, and construction.” Petrovietnam is engaged in the energy sector, including oil and gas and renewable energy.

In a separate interview, the envoy stressed the growing importance of energy, labour, and investment cooperation in the bilateral relationship. Efforts are underway at the Embassy of Vietnam in Qatar to revive cooperation mechanisms, such as the Joint Committee on economic, trade, and technical cooperation, and sub-committees focusing on labour.

Ambassador Hung highlighted that“it is one of our priorities to develop bilateral labour cooperation, which meets the current demand of Qatar.”

He also mentioned the state-owned airline Qatar Airways is operating successfully in Vietnam, and revealed that“Qatar Investment Authority has invested hundreds of million of USD into the Vietnamese market.”

Meanwhile, the outgoing Ambassador expressed hope for the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to visit Vietnam at a“suitable time.”

The Ambassador Hung's tenure in Doha will conclude this May since his appointment during the peak of COVID-19, marking his retirement after more than 30 years in public service. Prior to Qatar, he was a diplomat in Singapore, and the United States of America.