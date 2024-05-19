(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala win prestigious Travelers' Choice Award by Tripadvisor 2024 | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus



About us

Contact us

Entertainment

Fashion

Gazette clicks

Video

Spotlight Privacy Policy



Home

News

Feature

Special Report

Opinion

Lifestyle / Events

Advertorial

Tamil Leisure Plus

Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Sunday, May 19, 2024Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}Home Leisure Plus Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala win prestigious Travelers' Choice Award by Tripadvisor... Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala win prestigious Travelers' Choice Award by Tripadvisor 2024 May 19, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Traveler's Choice Awards showcase the best hotels in multiple categories and regions. Based on the reviews and opinions of millions of travellers from around the world, properties with consistently strong reviews earn the Travelers' Choice distinction.

Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala are among the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor, demonstrating a commitment to hospitality excellence. Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala were awarded“Travelers' Choice 2024.”

Located inside the UNESCO World Heritage Galle Fort, the historic Galle Fort Hotel is housed in a Dutch mansion that dates back 300 years. The heritage restoration of the Galle Fort Hotel was done in line with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Archaeology to ensure that the building's 300-year-old Dutch walls and facade were conserved as authentically as possible.

In its new look, the Galle Fort Hotel features 11 luxurious suites with varying themes and decor, all around a widely Instagrammed frangipani-lined courtyard. Expert restorers were brought in to work with the antiques, which are seen across the hotel and suites. Suites include the Loft Suite, Garden Suite, and Grand Apartment Suite, among others. The hotel houses Ropewalk, the world's first arrack-speciality bar, with its 'arrack wall' and menu featuring modern Sri Lankan inspiration. In the one year of its existence, Ropewalk has been consistently awarded and named among Sri Lanka's top bars.

Nestled in the hills and tucked away in the midst of Sri Lanka's tea country, in the remote town of Haputale, Thotalagala is considered to be one of Sri Lanka's most exclusive addresses. This property is located on the Pitaratmalie Estate, amidst some of Sri Lanka's best tea estates.

Adjoining the estate is Dambatenne, possibly the most famous estate in all of Sri Lanka.

Dambatenne is one of the only estates in the world that Sir Thomas Lipton (of Lipton tea fame) planted himself. The term Ceylon Tea was coined here and Lipton Tea was founded, and sold its first pound of tea from this factory, which still stands today. Thotalagala features seven vintage-themed rooms with gorgeous antique furniture and nostalgic artwork. Luxury offerings at the property include one of the country's best infinity swimming pools and a heritage, teak-panelled cigar room serving after-dinner cognac, not to mention the immersive experiences in the nearby tea gardens.

Amrit Rajaratnam, owner of Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala comments,“In a world where

digital reviews promote unbiased opinions, transparency, and authenticity, this award from

Tripadvisor is a big nod from our guests, who have loved their experience at Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala. We are grateful to them for having taken the time to write about and rate us, thereby motivating us to excel by creating a truly unique Sri Lankan product.”

About Maitland and Knox Maitland and Knox

Heritage Hotels manage the luxury boutique hotels arm of York Hotel Management Services Limited, which offers guests a combination of history, luxury, and serenity. The two award-winning properties of Maitland and Knox include The Galle Fort Hotel and Thotalagala Bungalow. The Galle Fort Hotel was named 'Sri Lanka's Leading Boutique Hotel' in 2022 and was awarded the 'Luxury Historical Award' in 2016, while Thotalagala Bungalow is steeped in history and is one of the first 19th-century tea planter's bungalows in Sri Lanka.



