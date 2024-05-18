Interior Minister: Jordan Is A Safe, Stable Country Amidst Volatile Region, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Faraya noted that there is great cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Interior and its counterparts in Iraq and Syria, but each country has its own capabilities and capacities, but each country must bear the burden of preventing any attempt to smuggle, pointing out that the quantities of narcotic substances seized during the first four months of this year, compared to last year, increased by about 6 million Captagon pills, most of which are directed to the Arab Gulf countries.On the internal security situation, the Minister of Interior said that the crime rate in Jordan is within normal limits, the impact of the war on Gaza is minimal, and the government's position is fully consistent with the position of the public, as Jordan has done everything it can politically and humanly to stand with the brothers in Gaza, and His Majesty King Abdullah II has moved diplomatically since the first day of the aggression to pressure towards stopping this war, as all Jordanians are united in solidarity to stand with the brothers in Gaza.He added: "A strong Jordan is the only way to do more for our brothers and sisters in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. We are keen to support the Palestinian National Authority to enable it to confront Israeli arrogance, as stability in the West Bank is very important for Jordan's national security," Faraya added.On the 2024 parliamentary elections, Faraya stressed that the elections are a constitutional entitlement and holding the elections is proof of the government's confidence in itself and its citizens in implementing all constitutional entitlements, noting that the Ministry of Interior is working on preparing voter lists to be ready before May 26, to proceed with the rest of the procedures set by the Independent Elections Commission.Faraya described the 2024 elections as qualitative, as it includes for the first time a national party list, and all licensed parties have equal opportunities, and the greatest burden is on the citizen to choose a representative who expresses the opinions of his constituents.