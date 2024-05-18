Most Combat Engagements Since Beginning Of Day Took Place In Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, And Kurakhove Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the current day, 44 combat clashes have already taken place at the front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of the enemy and promptly responding to changes in the situation.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, Ukrinform reports.



According to the General Staff, the Russian invaders continue to carry out active offensive operations in most directions, trying to break through the defenses there.

Most of the clashes since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove directions.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army, with the support of aviation, tried five times to break through the defense lines in the areas of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.



The invaders also carried out airstrikes near Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne and Udy, using a total of 17 guided aerial bombs. In some areas, Ukrainian defenders carried out assault operations.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy's losses in the Kharkiv direction have reached 25 people, 12 units of military equipment and weapons.

At Kupiansk direction Russian aviation conducted strikes in the areas of Berestove and Makiivka. So far, a total of six combat clashes have taken place there. The invaders are suffering losses, the clarification of the data continues.



In the Lyman direction, the Russians tried three times to push back units of the Defense Forces near Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka, but were unsuccessful. Instead, Ukrainian defenders have improved their tactical position in some areas of this section of the front.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops carried out eight attacks near Nove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, carried out airstrikes on Druzhba and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy maintains the intensity of offensive operations, since the beginning of the day they have already tried to break through the defenses there 10 times, in particular in the directions of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske.



Russian combat aircraft were actively working in this area of the front, the districts of Oleksandropil, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Voskhod and Umanske were hit.

In the Kurakhove direction, the number of attacks increased to seven. The Russians tried to seize the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodyane.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Donetsk region alone, the total losses of the Russian army have reached about 115 soldiers and 15 units of equipment.



In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders tried three times to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro but were unsuccessful. In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.



"Thanks to the coherence of the actions of the units, Ukrainian soldiers hold their positions and inflict losses on the Russian occupiers," the General Staff emphasized.



Among other things, it is also reported that the enemy fired artillery at Bleshnia and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region. The invaders launched a missile attack on Ovidiopol, Odesa oblast.



As reported, in the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces are trying to push back Russian troops in the direction of Hlyboke.