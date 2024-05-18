Crown Prince Attends Opening Of Forum On Progress In Public Sector Modernization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Saturday attended the opening session of a forum held by the government to highlight progress in implementing public sector modernization.The forum, held at the Prime Ministry and attended by a number of ministers and stakeholders, included interactive sessions on human resources in the public sector, government services, education and human resources developments, and investment.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh stressed the government's commitment to working continuously to achieve political, economic and administrative modernization, noting that public sector modernization is the cornerstone of comprehensive modernization.The prime minister said the public sector modernization roadmap extends over 10 years, concluding in 2033, and will be implemented over three phases, noting that the government launched the first phase for 2022-2025, which includes 33 strategic goals and includes 206 initiatives.The roadmap covers developing services, institutions, and legislation, and includes elements to develop human resources, government services, procedures and digitization, structure and governance, policymaking and decision-making, legislation, and institutional culture.Noting that the roadmap was drafted by representatives of the public and private sectors, as well as civil society institutions, Khasawneh said that during 2023, 90 per cent of the year's priorities were completed, with the automation of 49 per cent of government services.Comprehensive service centres also started operation at the Queen Alia International Airport, Irbid, and Mugabalein, with nearly 2 million processes completed, according to the prime minister, who added that eight new service centres will be launched or revamped in several governorates.The government also reviewed a number of laws to remove administrative and bureaucratic hurdles, and revised some procedures in line with the Economic Modernization Vision, while also endorsing the Human Resources Strategy for 2023-2027.