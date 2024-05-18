Forsight Unveils Robotic Cataract Surgery System Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The first-of-its-kind robotic cataract procedure on a porcine eye was presented at the 2024 ASCRS Annual Meeting, by Dr David F. Chang, a renowned cataract surgeon and past ASCRS president, marking the debut of this technology at a professional conference in April.

During his Charles D. Kelman Innovator Lecture, Dr Chang discussed his experience using ForSight Robotics ' ORYOMtm Surgical Robotics Platform to perform a complete, remote robotic cataract procedure.

He presented a video of the procedure and discussed the future potential for this groundbreaking technology.

Dr Chang said:“This is the first time I'm showing a video of me operating on an animal eye, doing the entire procedure with robotic arms, while sitting at a workstation located 20 feet away from the eye. The robotic arms were precisely mirroring what my hands were doing.”

David F. Chang, M.D. is recognized as one of the world's top cataract surgeons. He has pioneered, developed and taught many surgical strategies for complex and complicated cataract cases and has championed the need for innovative solutions to combat global cataract blindness and advance sustainability in ophthalmology.