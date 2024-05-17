(MENAFN- Baystreet) XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

5/17/2024 11:15 AM EST

Stocks in Play

5/17/2024 - 11:46 AM EST - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation : Proposes issuing up to $430,000 in debenture units at an issue price of $10,000 per Debenture Unit. Val-d'Or Mining Corporation shares V are trading unchanged at $0.06.









