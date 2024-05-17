Fashion Tech Stock News Bite - Rent The Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Runs On Earnings Bet

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Fashion / Tech Stock News Bite - Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT ), the world's first and largest shared designer closet platform, made investor and fashion headlines, is running today following news that they will be releasing earnings in June.

Investors are betting on this quarter following a stock run on last earnings news . The stock is trading at $38.94, gaining $9.50 , up 33.10%, with a high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway announced yesterday that it expects to release its first quarter 2024 financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, after market close. Rent the Runway will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss its results and to provide a business update.

The financial results and live webcast, including presentation materials, will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Rent the Runway's website at under the "Events" section. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-3982 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for at least fourteen days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13746504.

