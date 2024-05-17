Oklahoma AG Fires Lawyers After Court Ruling Blocking Law Against ESG

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The attorney general of Oklahoma revealed that
he is firing
the outside team of lawyers that had been contracted to defend the state's position regarding a law that seeks to bar pension systems from doing business with companies that restrict their investments in oil and gas ventures. The AG's announcement came a few days after a judge issued a temporary injunction blocking Oklahoma from implementing that law.
In a recent statement, Republican AG Gentner Drummond revealed that he was firing the legal team from Plaxico Law Firm. He added that team members had been handpicked by Todd Russ, treasurer of the state. The attorney general added that he would also strip Russ of any power to make decisions regarding the ESG law's defense...
