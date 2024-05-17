Enemy Most Active In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops are equipping the regained positions and strengthening defense in the region's border area.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 13:30 on Friday, May 17.

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. No attacks have been recorded in the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv sectors since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army made five attempts to improve the tactical situation near Vilshany, Ivanivka, Berestove, and Miasozharivka. "The enemy received a tough rebuff, the situation is under control," the General Staff noted.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces also repelled five enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops conducted an air strike near Chasive Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 14 Russian attacks. The situation was most intense in the vicinity of Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense 14 times, in particular in the areas of Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Vodiane. Near the latter, the invaders acted with the support of attack aircraft. The situation is under control.

In the Vremivka sector, Russians have twice tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Staromaiorske, but had no success. The situation is still being clarified.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Krynky. The Russian army attacked the area of Tiahynka with multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian forces managed to keep their positions.

"Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian invaders, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that in the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders had expanded the area of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers and focused their main efforts on the Strilecha-Lyptsi sector, attempting to capture Vovchansk.

Photo credit: OC West