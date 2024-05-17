Lithuania Transfers Ammunition, Anti-Drone Systems, Uavs To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has transferred ammunition, anti-drone systems, UAVs, generators and folding beds to the Ukrainian army as part of uninterrupted military support for Ukraine.
That's according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.
The aid package includes 5.56×45 mm cartridges and 100 kW generators.
The ministry recalled that in response to Ukraine's requests, this year Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 command post carriers, anti-drone systems, equipment needed for the winter season and warm clothing sets, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, an L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft dismantled in parts and other support. Read also:
Lithuania ready to send soldiers to Ukraine for training mission - PM
Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to EUR 1 billion. At the same time, military support amounted to about EUR 616 million. Some EUR 95 million worth of support has already been provided this year.
Photo: Lithuanian Defense Ministry
MENAFN17052024000193011044ID1108225995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.