Lithuania Transfers Ammunition, Anti-Drone Systems, Uavs To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has transferred ammunition, anti-drone systems, UAVs, generators and folding beds to the Ukrainian army as part of uninterrupted military support for Ukraine.

That's according to the Lithuanian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The aid package includes 5.56×45 mm cartridges and 100 kW generators.

The ministry recalled that in response to Ukraine's requests, this year Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 command post carriers, anti-drone systems, equipment needed for the winter season and warm clothing sets, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, an L-39ZA Albatros light attack aircraft dismantled in parts and other support.

Lithuania's support for Ukraine is long-term and already amounts to EUR 1 billion. At the same time, military support amounted to about EUR 616 million. Some EUR 95 million worth of support has already been provided this year.

Photo: Lithuanian Defense Ministry

